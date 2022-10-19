MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

06-28-31-41-43

(six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-three)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 30,000,000

NORTH5

12-17-19-20-25

(twelve, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-five)

Pick 3

7-9-3

(seven, nine, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000