MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
NORTH5
05-12-13-27-28
(five, twelve, thirteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight)
Pick 3
2-4-9
(two, four, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
Nation
Rape allegations aired against '70s Show' actor Masterson
A prosecutor described rape allegations by three women Tuesday against "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson from two decades ago that contained some of the same disturbing elements.
Nation
Kevin Spacey finishes testimony at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Nation
Rapper-actor Kaalan Walker gets 50 years for rape sentence
Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for his conviction for raping aspiring models he met online, authorities said.
Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a "dangerous act" of retaliation before confronting him afterward.
Local
MSP Airport prepares for a busy MEA weekend of travel
Air travel demand strong, despite high ticket prices and packed flights.