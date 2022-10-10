MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
12-15-22-23-35
(twelve, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
NORTH5
10-14-26-29-30
(ten, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty)
Pick 3
4-4-6
(four, four, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000
