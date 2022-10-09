MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 445,000,000
NORTH5
05-15-16-18-25
(five, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Pick 3
8-1-5
(eight, one, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 401,000,000
MN Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
