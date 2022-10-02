MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000

NORTH5

03-13-18-28-29

(three, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $31,000

Pick 3

8-2-8

(eight, two, eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 336,000,000