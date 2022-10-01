MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
05-07-13-16-38, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 3
(five, seven, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-eight; Star Ball: ten; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $24,690,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 380,000,000
NORTH5
15-18-20-25-30
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $29,000
Pick 3
6-4-1
(six, four, one)
Powerball
08-21-22-65-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
(eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, sixty-five, sixty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $336,000,000
