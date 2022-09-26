MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
06-08-09-20-34
(six, eight, nine, twenty, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $185,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
NORTH5
02-03-20-22-29
(two, three, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine)
Pick 3
4-4-2
(four, four, two)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 285,000,000
