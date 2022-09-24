MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
NORTH5
03-09-16-17-25
(three, nine, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-five)
Pick 3
1-3-6
(one, three, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 270,000,000
