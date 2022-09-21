MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Gopher 5
01-30-35-36-37
(one, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $160,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
NORTH5
02-08-17-20-22
(two, eight, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
Pick 3
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 251,000,000
MN Lottery
