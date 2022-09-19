MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Gopher 5
01-11-14-19-43
(one, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
NORTH5
01-02-06-07-19
(one, two, six, seven, nineteen)
Pick 3
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Serial' case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial," a true-crime series that transfixed listeners and revolutionized the genre.
Business
Ukraine warns of 'nuclear terrorism' after strike near plant
A Russian missile blasted a crater close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, damaging nearby industrial equipment but not hitting its three reactors. Ukrainian authorities denounced the move as an act of "nuclear terrorism."
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
Q&A: Amanda Gorman talks UN poem, fame, future presidency
When Amanda Gorman was invited to read a newly developed poem at the U.N. General Assembly, the young sensation took a deep look at how several societal issues — such as hunger and poverty — have impacted Earth's preservation.