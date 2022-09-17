MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 277,000,000
NORTH5
12-13-19-23-28
(twelve, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)
Pick 3
1-8-3
(one, eight, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 225,000,000
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
