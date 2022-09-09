MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

13-14-30-41-46

(thirteen, fourteen, thirty, forty-one, forty-six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

NORTH5

03-11-14-18-30

(three, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, thirty)

Pick 3

2-5-2

(two, five, two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000