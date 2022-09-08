MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000
NORTH5
04-21-23-28-31
(four, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Pick 3
3-8-3
(three, eight, three)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 186,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Minnesota anglophiles, local expats grieve the United Kingdom's 'matriarch'
Minnesotans joined mourners around the world in mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Nation
Ex-employee testifies he now doubts R. Kelly abuse denials
An ex-business manager for R. Kelly and his co-defendant at the singer's federal trial in Chicago expressed doubts on the witness stand Thursday about Kelly's insistence in the 2000s that he never sexually abused minors — testifying a day after the former employee told jurors he had had no reason to doubt his boss was telling the truth.
World
Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96
On her 21st birthday in 1947, Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its Commonwealth nations: She pledged that "my whole life, whether it be short or long, will be devoted to your service."
Sports
Oh, brothers!: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers.