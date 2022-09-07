MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

03-07-17-18-29

(three, seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000

NORTH5

01-03-07-24-30

(one, three, seven, twenty-four, thirty)

Pick 3

7-5-3

(seven, five, three)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000