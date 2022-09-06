MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
NORTH5
01-03-08-15-16
(one, three, eight, fifteen, sixteen)
Pick 3
6-3-1
(six, three, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 170,000,000
