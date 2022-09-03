MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000
NORTH5
02-09-10-18-20
(two, nine, ten, eighteen, twenty)
Pick 3
9-6-5
(nine, six, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
USC transfer Dart helps No. 21 Mississippi beat Troy 28-10
Jaxson Dart thought about it. But the Mississippi quarterback did not want to get greedy in his debut performance.
Cruise ship departing from St. Paul stirs river dreams
Dozens lined the Mississippi River on Saturday to look at the cruise ship, hoping it's an early sign of growing investment in river tourism.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: