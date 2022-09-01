MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 169,000,000
NORTH5
12-17-18-19-31
(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, nineteen, thirty-one)
Pick 3
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 148,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Anne Heche died without a will, son files to control estate
Actor Anne Heche died without a will, and her 20-year-old son has filed court papers to control her estate.
Nation
Panel: West Point should rename Lee Barracks, nix KKK art
from Grant Hall and Bradley Barracks to the statues of Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower overlooking the parade fields.