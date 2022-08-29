Share on Pinterest

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-19-21-30-33

(two, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 153,000,000

NORTH5

01-02-08-22-31

(one, two, eight, twenty-two, thirty-one)

Pick 3

0-0-4

(zero, zero, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 124,000,000