MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

12-30-32-36-47

(twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000

NORTH5

02-13-16-20-26

(two, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-six)

Pick 3

7-2-4

(seven, two, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 115,000,000