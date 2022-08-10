MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Gopher 5

11-19-32-40-47

(eleven, nineteen, thirty-two, forty, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $385,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 65,000,000

NORTH5

11-12-16-21-24

(eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Pick 3

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000