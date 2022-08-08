MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Gopher 5

02-03-05-24-43

(two, three, five, twenty-four, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 52,000,000

NORTH5

09-13-15-28-31

(nine, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)

Pick 3

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000