MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Gopher 5

06-09-15-27-45

(six, nine, fifteen, twenty-seven, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $300,000

Mega Millions

02-05-29-64-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(two, five, twenty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

NORTH5

03-04-14-23-27

(three, four, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Pick 3

8-5-4

(eight, five, four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000