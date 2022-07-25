MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

2-3-0

(two, three, zero)

Gopher 5

04-11-28-31-46

(four, eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000

NORTH5

02-05-13-16-24

(two, five, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 130,000,000