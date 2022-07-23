MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
1-8-5
(one, eight, five)
Lotto America
14-22-24-25-48, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 3
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-eight; Star Ball: four; ASB: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 790,000,000
NORTH5
01-10-12-20-30
(one, ten, twelve, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $61,000
Powerball
39-41-54-59-62, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 3
(thirty-nine, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: