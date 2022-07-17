MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
6-5-0
(six, five, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
NORTH5
08-12-15-28-31
(eight, twelve, fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $28,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 89,000,000
