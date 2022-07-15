Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

Gopher 5

05-06-07-19-24

(five, six, seven, nineteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 480,000,000

NORTH5

02-05-09-10-22

(two, five, nine, ten, twenty-two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 82,000,000