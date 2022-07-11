MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

Gopher 5

09-21-23-25-27

(nine, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000

NORTH5

02-04-14-18-30

(two, four, fourteen, eighteen, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 56,000,000