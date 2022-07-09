MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 440,000,000
NORTH5
04-07-16-26-31
(four, seven, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
