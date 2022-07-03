MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
2-7-5
(two, seven, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 370,000,000
NORTH5
04-12-19-23-24
(four, twelve, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 26,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
With no fuel and no cash, Sri Lanka keeps schools closed
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Sunday extended school closures for one week because there isn't enough fuel for teachers and parents to get children to classrooms, and the energy minister appealed to the country's expatriates to send money home through banks to finance new oil purchases.
World
Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations
Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin on Sunday denied allegations that led to a restraining order against him, with police noting that he has not been charged with any crime.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: