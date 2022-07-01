MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-4-9

(four, four, nine)

Gopher 5

03-05-18-23-29

(three, five, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $680,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

NORTH5

01-09-14-17-26

(one, nine, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-six)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000