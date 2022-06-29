MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Daily 3
6-2-5
(six, two, five)
Gopher 5
19-20-31-39-40
(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $625,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
NORTH5
03-09-10-12-17
(three, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000
