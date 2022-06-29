MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

Gopher 5

19-20-31-39-40

(nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $625,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000

NORTH5

03-09-10-12-17

(three, nine, ten, twelve, seventeen)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 365,000,000