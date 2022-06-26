MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Daily 3

2-0-6

(two, zero, six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000

NORTH5

07-13-21-28-29

(seven, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $29,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 346,000,000