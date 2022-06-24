MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
4-5-2
(four, five, two)
Gopher 5
14-20-23-30-33
(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $515,000
Mega Millions
01-07-11-25-56, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(one, seven, eleven, twenty-five, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $328,000,000
NORTH5
03-04-06-18-19
(three, four, six, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $27,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 335,000,000
