MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-5-2

(four, five, two)

Gopher 5

14-20-23-30-33

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $515,000

Mega Millions

01-07-11-25-56, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(one, seven, eleven, twenty-five, fifty-six; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $328,000,000

NORTH5

03-04-06-18-19

(three, four, six, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 335,000,000