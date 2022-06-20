MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
2-3-9
(two, three, nine)
Gopher 5
19-21-29-34-45
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $435,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 290,000,000
NORTH5
11-20-23-25-26
(eleven, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 296,000,000
Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
