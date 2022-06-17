MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

4-7-3

(four, seven, three)

Gopher 5

03-35-36-46-47

(three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, forty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $385,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 273,000,000

NORTH5

01-02-11-21-22

(one, two, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 279,000,000