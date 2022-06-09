MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
6-2-4
(six, two, four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000
NORTH5
06-11-17-20-26
(six, eleven, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 229,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Britney Spears' ex-husband crashes California wedding site
Britney Spears' former husband crashed her wedding site in southern California, authorities say.
World
Search narrows, pressure mounts in Amazon disappearance
Two men who were with a British journalist and an Indigenous official a day before they went missing in the Amazon said Thursday that they had unsuccessfully tried to get authorities to intervene after three fishermen threatened the group by brandishing guns.
Business
Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged
Thailand made it legal to cultivate and possess marijuana as of Thursday, like a dream come true for an aging generation of pot smokers who recall the kick delivered by the legendary Thai Stick variety.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: