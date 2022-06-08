MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

Gopher 5

05-07-08-22-41

(five, seven, eight, twenty-two, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 226,000,000

NORTH5

11-16-18-29-31

(eleven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 210,000,000