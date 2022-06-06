MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

Gopher 5

08-17-33-35-39

(eight, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000

NORTH5

04-09-16-24-28

(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000