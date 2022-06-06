MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
Gopher 5
08-17-33-35-39
(eight, seventeen, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
NORTH5
04-09-16-24-28
(four, nine, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Gopher 5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Gopher 5" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Nation
'Donkey Kong defense' arises at Bill Cosby sex abuse trial
The "Donkey Kong defense" came into play Monday at a civil trial over sexual assault allegations against Bill Cosby, as his attorney pressed a key witness over previous statements that she had played the arcade game during a visit with Cosby to the Playboy Mansion in 1975, six years before its release.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were: