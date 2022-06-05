MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3
4-6-5
(four, six, five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
NORTH5
02-08-11-13-16
(two, eight, eleven, thirteen, sixteen)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 198,000,000
Variety
MN Lottery
