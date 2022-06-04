MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
0-2-8
(zero, two, eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 207,000,000
NORTH5
02-03-10-25-31
(two, three, ten, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000
MN Lottery
