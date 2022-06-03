MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Daily 3
9-2-2
(nine, two, two)
Gopher 5
06-21-25-26-41
(six, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000
NORTH5
12-17-21-23-30
(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000
