MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

9-2-2

(nine, two, two)

Gopher 5

06-21-25-26-41

(six, twenty-one, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 189,000,000

NORTH5

12-17-21-23-30

(twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 184,000,000