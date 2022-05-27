MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

Daily 3

5-4-2

(five, four, two)

Gopher 5

01-03-09-22-39

(one, three, nine, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000

NORTH5

02-07-10-18-19

(two, seven, ten, eighteen, nineteen)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000