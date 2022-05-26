MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 157,000,000
NORTH5
05-18-19-27-30
(five, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 150,000,000
Variety
