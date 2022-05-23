MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

5-6-2

(five, six, two)

Gopher 5

21-24-25-26-40

(twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000

NORTH5

07-11-21-26-30

(seven, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 125,000,000