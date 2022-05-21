MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Daily 3
1-0-0
(one, zero, zero)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 143,000,000
NORTH5
11-12-14-27-30
(eleven, twelve, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 117,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
Kemp and Walker look to victory in Georgia as primaries near
Two Republican frontrunners are hoping to clinch primary majorities as candidates make their final pitches to Georgia voters on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's election.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
World
Ethan Coen on his Jerry Lee Lewis doc and filmmaking return
Most in the film industry thought Ethan Coen was done with making movies. Ethan did, too.