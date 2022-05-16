MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

3-7-6

(three, seven, six)

Gopher 5

13-15-19-23-26

(thirteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 112,000,000

NORTH5

04-08-10-12-27

(four, eight, ten, twelve, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $27,000

Powerball

07-15-22-36-64, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)