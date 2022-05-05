MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Daily 3

0-2-5

(zero, two, five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $70 million

Northstar Cash

13-14-16-22-29

(thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $51 million