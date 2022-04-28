MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Daily 3
3-1-2
(three, one, two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
Northstar Cash
09-12-16-22-25
(nine, twelve, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Sports
2022 NFL Draft l Hutchinson surprises mom, honors WWII vet
The Latest on the NFL draft.
Nation
'Carpool Karaoke' king James Corden leaving late-night show
James Corden will be bowing out of his late-night CBS TV show next year.
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Northstar Cash' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Northstar Cash" game were:
Variety
Rounding life's second curve a hard road of self discovery
It took Jack Craven 20 years to grasp that running his family's wholesale business selling goods to discount stores wasn't how he wanted to spend the second half of his life. He also figured out his ever-mounting unhappiness had taken a toll on his relationships with loved ones.