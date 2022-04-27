MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily 3

5-4-6

(five, four, six)

Gopher 5

05-15-17-21-23

(five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $265,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

Northstar Cash

05-08-21-22-30

(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $454 million