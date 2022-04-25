MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:

Daily 3

1-2-8

(one, two, eight)

Gopher 5

06-15-19-30-44

(six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $225,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Northstar Cash

07-17-19-26-28

(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $421 million