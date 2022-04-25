MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Daily 3
1-2-8
(one, two, eight)
Gopher 5
06-15-19-30-44
(six, fifteen, nineteen, thirty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $225,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Northstar Cash
07-17-19-26-28
(seven, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $421 million
